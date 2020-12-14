e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Don’t want to talk about that: Trump on attending Biden’s inauguration ceremony

Don’t want to talk about that: Trump on attending Biden’s inauguration ceremony

Citing an interview with “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade aired on Sunday on Fox News, The Hill quoted the President as saying, “I don’t want to talk about that.”

world Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 07:52 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Washington
Speaking on the situation that would arise if he does not concede by the time of Joe Biden’s inauguration, Trump said, “I worry about the country having an illegitimate president. That’s what I worry about.”
Speaking on the situation that would arise if he does not concede by the time of Joe Biden’s inauguration, Trump said, “I worry about the country having an illegitimate president. That’s what I worry about.”(File Photo)
         

US President Donald Trump has refused to comment on whether he will be skipping his successor Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony in January.

Citing an interview with “Fox & Friends” co-host Brian Kilmeade aired on Sunday on Fox News, The Hill quoted the President as saying, “I don’t want to talk about that.”

Instead, Trump went on saying, “I want to talk about this that we have done a great job. I got more votes than any president in the history of our country. In the history of our country, right? Not even close -- 75 million far more than Obama, far more than anybody. And they say we lost an election. We did not lose. If I got 10 million fewer votes, they say I could not have lost.”

Speaking on the situation that would arise if he does not concede by the time of Joe Biden’s inauguration, Trump said, “I worry about the country having an illegitimate president. That’s what I worry about.”

“A president that lost and lost badly. This was not like a close election. You look at Georgia. We won Georgia big. We won Pennsylvania big. We won Wisconsin big. We won it big,” he added.

On Friday, the US Supreme Court had rejected a bid by Texas’ attorney general to block the ballot of voters in battleground states that favoured President-elect Joe Biden.

According to a CNN report, the court’s move to dismiss the challenge is the strongest indication yet that Trump has no chance of overturning election results in court that even the justices whom he placed there have no interest in allowing his desperate legal bids to continue.

This comes as the US President continues to repeatedly question the legitimacy of Biden’s win, accusing fraud and impropriety in the elections, and seeking recounts in several states, despite election officials in battleground states having already certified the President-elect’s victory in the presidential polls.

tags
top news
Farmers to fast for a day, gathering at Singhu swells
Farmers to fast for a day, gathering at Singhu swells
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Govt made record payments under MGNREGS this year
Govt made record payments under MGNREGS this year
Key farmer leader favours talks, says ‘goalposts shifted’
Key farmer leader favours talks, says ‘goalposts shifted’
24x7 RTGS payment system available from today
24x7 RTGS payment system available from today
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to fast in support of farmers today
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to fast in support of farmers today
Farm leader: Shah agreed not consulting farmers a mistake
Farm leader: Shah agreed not consulting farmers a mistake
Tomar meets Uttarakhand farmers; Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs
Tomar meets Uttarakhand farmers; Shashi Tharoor joins protesting MPs
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In