e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 02, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Donald Trump announces new acting US homeland security chief

Homeland Security is the third-largest department in the US government, overseeing a number of agencies including the Coast Guard, Secret Service and FEMA, which handles disaster preparedness, coordination and support.

world Updated: Nov 02, 2019 13:57 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Washington
Asked to confirm rumors that Wolf, a department undersecretary, would assume the role, Trump told reporters: ‘Well he’s right now acting and we’ll see what happens’
Asked to confirm rumors that Wolf, a department undersecretary, would assume the role, Trump told reporters: ‘Well he’s right now acting and we’ll see what happens’(REUTERS FILE)
         

US President Donald Trump announced Friday that a senior department official, Chad Wolf, would become the nation’s new acting homeland security chief, a role at the center of his crackdown on undocumented immigration.

Asked to confirm rumors that Wolf, a department undersecretary, would assume the role, Trump told reporters: “Well he’s right now acting and we’ll see what happens. We have great people in there.” Trump announced the resignation of his current acting secretary, Kevin McAleenan, three weeks ago, marking the latest departure in a long list of top officials to leave his administration.

“As the president has said, Kevin McAleenan has done a tremendous job. He’ll be leaving after Veterans Day and after he departs, Chad Wolf will serve as acting secretary in the interim,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said.

McAleenan served in the role for six months, replacing Kirstjen Nielsen, who sat at the helm of the powerful agency for 18 months.

Homeland Security is the third-largest department in the US government, overseeing a number of agencies including the Coast Guard, Secret Service and FEMA, which handles disaster preparedness, coordination and support.

In addition, it is in charge of immigration-related agencies such as Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Wolf, who is the undersecretary for the department’s Office of Strategy, Policy and Plans, has “made significant progress to strengthen US border security, address the humanitarian crisis on the US Southwest Border, and improve the integrity of the US immigration system” a biography on the DHS website says.

He will be the fifth official under Trump to lead the department, which was created in 2002.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 13:55 IST

tags
top news
‘Is President in your pocket’: Shiv Sena’s latest barb at ally BJP
‘Is President in your pocket’: Shiv Sena’s latest barb at ally BJP
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
On Delhi pollution, Angela Merkel makes a ‘good argument’
Two alerts in May warned of WhatsApp being compromised, urged remedial action
Two alerts in May warned of WhatsApp being compromised, urged remedial action
‘BJP-Sena will ultimately come together to form Maharashtra govt’: Pawar
‘BJP-Sena will ultimately come together to form Maharashtra govt’: Pawar
A bomb that wasn’t: Unclaimed bag creates security scare at Delhi airport
A bomb that wasn’t: Unclaimed bag creates security scare at Delhi airport
Treatment of WikiLeaks founder may end up costing his life: UN expert
Treatment of WikiLeaks founder may end up costing his life: UN expert
Delhi T20I: Rohit and Co look to extend winning streak against Bangladesh
Delhi T20I: Rohit and Co look to extend winning streak against Bangladesh
Ahead of polls, Jharkhand CM accuses opposition of misleading tribals
Ahead of polls, Jharkhand CM accuses opposition of misleading tribals
trending topics
DelhiKartarpurSrinagarTerminator Dark FateAishwarya RaiRajkummar RaoThe Current WarVirat KohliIndia vs BangladeshShahid Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News