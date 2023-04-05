Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Donald Trump charged with three hush-money cases, says prosecutor

AFP |
Apr 05, 2023 01:32 AM IST

Former US President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Former US president Donald Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records stemming from three pre-election hush-money cases, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Former US President Donald Trump.(Bloomberg)

"Donald J. Trump repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement.

