Donald Trump hosts Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir at White House amid tariff concerns with India

United States President Donald Trump hosted Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for talks on Thursday (local time) at the White House. The details of what the two leaders discussed were not immediately known. Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, left, and Gen. Syed Asim Munir wait for their meeting with President Donald Trump, in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

Pakistan PM arrived at the White House a little before 5 pm on Thursday and the Pakistani delegation left by 6:18 pm, reported Associated Press. The meeting between Sharif and Trump was held privately, with no media allowed.

Sharif was accompanied by Pakistan's chief of army staff Asim Munir during his White House visit.

The meeting comes as a new sign of cozying relations between United States and Pakistan, particularly after the two countries announced a trade agreement back in July.

While announcing the trade agreement, Trump had said that the United States is going to work with Pakistan on developing the latter's oil reserves.

Earlier this week, on September 23, Sharif also had an informal exchange with Trump following dialogue between the US President and leaders of eight Islamic-Arab countries, including Pakistan.

"Informal exchange followed the dialogue between President Trump and leaders of eight Islamic-Arab countries, including Pakistan. Prime Minister Shehbaz and Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar joined President Donald Trump in the discussion," the Pakistan Foreign Minister stated in a post on X.

India-US tariff concerns

The timing of the meeting between Sharif and Trump's meeting is crucial, particularly because the United States and India are yet to reach a trade deal which results in ease of tariffs for India.

Currently, India is facing steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the US, half of which are punishment for buying oil from Russia. Ever since, the US has been pressurising India to stop buying oil from Russia, which, the Trump administration claims, is helping to fund the war in Ukraine.

However, India has stood its ground and maintained that the oil purchase from Russia is driven by market forces.

Trump has warmed up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently and expressed hope last week that trade issues with India could be resolved. Several US officials have also echoed the same sentiment in the last few days.

The trade talks between the US and India are also back on track.