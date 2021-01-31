IND USA
The trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

world news

Donald Trump loses lead impeachment lawyers a week before trial

The change injects fresh uncertainty into the makeup and strategy of his defense team.
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:45 AM IST

Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more more than a week before his trial, two people familiar with the situation said Saturday.

The change injects fresh uncertainty into the makeup and strategy of his defense team.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, both South Carolina lawyers, have left the defense team in what one person described as a “mutual decision” that reflected a difference of opinion on the direction of the case.

The two people familiar with the legal team discussions insisted on anonymity to discuss private conversations. One said new additions to the legal team were expected to be announced in a day or two.

Bowers and Barbier did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Trump is set to stand trial on the week of Feb. 8 on a charge that he incited the riot inside the U.S. Capitol. Republicans and Trump aides have made clear that they intend to make a simple argument: The trial is unconstitutional because Trump is no longer in office.

CNN was first to report the departure of the lawyers

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh enters the Savyolovsky district court prior to a hearing into her case in Moscow on January 22, 2021.

world news

Alexei Navalny's spokeswoman detained for violating sanitary rules at protests

ANI, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:29 AM IST
"Kira Yarmysh is being detained under art. 91 of the criminal procedural code," Veronika Polyakova wrote on Twitter, adding that the case of violating sanitary and epidemiological norms at the January 23 rally had been transferred to the Investigative Committee.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, increased to 19 from 16 a day earlier.

world news

China reports biggest rise in new coronavirus cases in 6 days

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:31 AM IST
The latest figures brought confirmed Covid-19 cases in mainland China to 89,522, while the death toll remained 4,636.
READ FULL STORY
Close
At the beginning of 2020, before the pandemic battered the economy, Trump signaled that debt was no longer a concern, saying money was better spent on the country's armed forces.

world news

After free-spending Trump years, Republicans rediscover US debt

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:28 AM IST
  • Now, with Democrats back in the presidency and narrowly controlling Congress, Republicans are citing concerns about the rising US debt and deficit as grounds to object to Biden's agenda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is reported that the impeachment trial poses some risks to Biden, and some Democrats had warned it could ruin his early agenda.

world news

Joe Biden calls for Democrats to keep Trump impeachment trial short

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:22 AM IST
Biden administration officials and allies close to the White House say the president will distance himself from Trump's trial as it begins in the second week of February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Just a little more than a year after California announced its first case of coronavirus, the nation's most populous state is on the brink of recording its 40,000th death.

world news

Anti-science movement set up US for worse pandemic: Expert

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:09 AM IST
The expert said that the US leading the world in coronavirus cases and deaths can be attributed to a lack of a national coordinated effort to utilize face masks, social distancing, school closures, testing, and contact tracing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hong Kong imposed a national security law — approved by Beijing — on June 30, following anti-government protests in Hong Kong

world news

Thousands flee Hong Kong for UK, fearing China crackdown

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:09 AM IST
  • Cindy, who landed in London last week, is one of thousands of Hong Kongers fleeing their hometown since Beijing imposed a draconian national security law on the territory last summer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Queen was said to have regretted the decision to film the documentary and it has largely been locked away ever since.

world news

Royal family documentary banned by Queen leaked on YouTube 50 yrs later: Report

ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:53 AM IST
People Magazine reported that the fly-on-the-wall BBC documentary, titled 'Royal Family', aired in 1969 and offered an unprecedented look inside the life of Queen Elizabeth and her family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters gather under a bridge on their way to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem on January 30, 2021.

world news

Israeli police use water cannon to disperse anti-PM Netanyahu protesters

AP, Jerusalem
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:31 AM IST
Temperatures were about 10 degrees Celsius (50 Fahrenheit) on a raw winter evening when the crowd was sprayed. The protesters have been gathering every week near Netanyahu's official residence in Jerusalem for over seven months, but the use of water cannons is rare.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The move was largely symbolic as Hong Kongers tend to use their own passports or ID cards to leave the city.

world news

Britain opens visa scheme for millions of Hong Kong citizens

AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 06:19 AM IST
From Sunday afternoon, anyone with a British National (Overseas) passport and their dependents will be able to apply online for a visa allowing them to live and work in the United Kingdom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook has threatened to block Australians from sharing news on its platform if the law is pushed through.

world news

Mark Zuckerberg hasn’t convinced Australia to back down from new law

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Tech giants from Facebook to Alphabet Inc.’s Google have been battling Australian lawmakers on the proposed legislation requiring them to pay for using media content.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman wearing a protective mask walks on an empty Croisette.

world news

Macron defends decision not to order third lockdown as third Covid wave spreads

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:54 AM IST
With 10% of cases now attributable to the more contagious variant first found in Britain, senior medics have recommended a new lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supporters of the Chicago Teachers Union participate in a car caravan, as negotiations with Chicago Public Schools continue over a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) safety plan agreement in Chicago.

world news

US Covid-19 cases surpass 26 million, toll at 438,239

ANI, Baltimore
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 05:48 AM IST
The United States remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with the world's most cases and deaths, making up more than 25 percent of the global caseload.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The US military announced earlier this month that it planned to offer the vaccine to prisoners as it vaccinated all personnel at the detention center.

world news

US pauses plan to give Covid-19 vaccine to Guantanamo prisoners

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:30 AM IST
Pentagon chief spokesman John Kirby said in a tweet Saturday that the Defense Department would be “pausing” the plan to give the vaccination to those held at Guantanamo while it reviews measures to protect troops who work there.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The UK Department for International Trade said it hoped accession to the group would build on these to facilitate easier business travel, eliminate tariffs on British exports.

world news

UK to launch formal bid to join transpacific trading bloc

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:25 AM IST
Since leaving the European Union, Britain has signed bilateral trade agreements of varying depths with seven members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, or CPTPP, including Japan, Vietnam and Singapore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
