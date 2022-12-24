‘But where’s the evidence': Donald Trump's Trumpian response to scathing report

Former US president Donald Trump lashed at the Congressional panel report, released earlier this week, that held him responsible for the January 6 Capitol Hill riots. On his social media platform Truth Social, Donald Trump posted a video in which he could be heard saying, "The unselect committee did not produce a single shred of evidence that I in any way intended or wanted violence at our Capitol."

"The evidence does not exist because the claim is baseless and a monstrous lie," Donald Trump added. This comes as the former US president has launched his bid for the White House in 2024.

“The events of Jan. 6 were not an insurrection. They were a protest that got tragically out of control,” Donald Trump said repeating his claim that his government had urged for the deployment of 10,000 to 20,000 National Guard troops. The claim has been categorically denied by the select committee.

The committee which published the report has called for Donald Trump to never be allowed to hold office again. The report cited at least 200 acts where Donald Trump and his allies attempted to overturn the presidential election.

“That evidence has led to an overriding and straight forward conclusion: the central cause of January 6th was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed. None of the events of January 6th would have happened without him," the report said adding that Donald Trump did not assuage his supporters. The 800-page damaging report was published after conducting 1,000-plus interviews and examination of documents and phone records.

