On Christmas eve, UK PM Rishi Sunak's surprise calls thanking these people

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak surprised diplomats, military personnel, charity workers and other public servants on Christmas even by calling them to personally thank them for their sacrifice and dedication in an "extraordinary" year. Among the people called were Sherwan Asif, who has worked for the British High Commission in Islamabad for more than 12 years, Downing Street said in a statement.

Read more: Iran orders retrial of rapper, protester on death row amid anti-hijab protests

Sherwan Asif was at the forefront of the UK’s response to the devastating floods that ravaged the country in June, Downing Street statement added.

“Whether you are working in Mogadishu or Milton Keynes this Christmas, I want you to know that I am personally grateful for your sacrifice," Rishi Sunak said.

“This year has been an extraordinary year for so many reasons, but most of all, it’s been a year in which the true spirit and resilience of the United Kingdom has been on the show, from the support given to our Ukrainian friends, to the work being done to ensure essential aid reaches the most vulnerable overseas,” he further said.

“And closer to home, those who have checked on friends and neighbours, volunteers, public servants and essential service staff all working over Christmas – I am truly humbled by your dedication and I know your selflessness this festive season will spread cheer across the country,” he added.

Watch: Saudi Arabia's Mecca city inundated amid flash floods, warning issued

Rishi Sunak also made calls to diplomats in Somalia and Ukraine, as well as a Royal Navy ship sailing in Antarctica. In the UK, Rishi Sunak surprised Chris Mitchell who runs Smart Play, an award-winning government-funded Holiday Activities and Food programme in London.

Rishi Sunak also spoke to some of the crew of HMS Protector, which is currently deployed off the coast of the South Sandwich Islands, Downing Street informed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON