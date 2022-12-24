Home / World News / Watch: Saudi Arabia's Mecca city inundated amid flash floods, warning issued

Watch: Saudi Arabia's Mecca city inundated amid flash floods, warning issued

world news
Published on Dec 24, 2022 03:01 PM IST

Saudi Arabia Flash Floods: Following a night of heavy downpour, flash floods hit the streets of Mecca, damaging properties and vehicles.

Saudi Arabia Flash Floods: Cars drive through a flooded street following heavy rains.(AFP)
Saudi Arabia Flash Floods: Cars drive through a flooded street following heavy rains.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Just a month after the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia witnessed record levels of rainfall, flash floods submerged the city of Mecca, the holy pilgrimage for Muslims. Following a night of heavy downpour, flash floods hit the streets of Mecca, damaging properties and vehicles.

In videos widely shared on social media, cars could be seen swept away by water as the streets overflowed with rain. Moreover, the King Abdulaziz Airport asked travellers to confirm the status before their journey amid the heavy rainfall.

The weather agency had earlier issued a mild warning, telling people to expect more torrential rain in the coming days in parts of the Makkah, Madinah and Tabuk areas. Following the rainfall, schools in the city were suspended while in Saudi Arabia's two most known universities, King Abdulaziz University and the University of Jeddah, final exams were postponed for the first semester, it was reported.

Last month, the city of Jeddah recorded 179 mm of rain on a single day on November 24 which broke the record set in 2009 when 90 mm of rainfall had occurred, killing more than 120 people.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
saudi arabia
saudi arabia

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out