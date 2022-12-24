Watch: Saudi Arabia's Mecca city inundated amid flash floods, warning issued

Just a month after the city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia witnessed record levels of rainfall, flash floods submerged the city of Mecca, the holy pilgrimage for Muslims. Following a night of heavy downpour, flash floods hit the streets of Mecca, damaging properties and vehicles.

In videos widely shared on social media, cars could be seen swept away by water as the streets overflowed with rain. Moreover, the King Abdulaziz Airport asked travellers to confirm the status before their journey amid the heavy rainfall.

WATCH:



Thunderstorms and flooding greeted Umrah pilgrims to Makkah on Friday, as Jeddah braced for even more heavy rain.



Footage showed downpours in Mecca al-Mukarrama flooding buildings and washing away cars in Saudi Arabia's holiest city.

The weather agency had earlier issued a mild warning, telling people to expect more torrential rain in the coming days in parts of the Makkah, Madinah and Tabuk areas. Following the rainfall, schools in the city were suspended while in Saudi Arabia's two most known universities, King Abdulaziz University and the University of Jeddah, final exams were postponed for the first semester, it was reported.

Last month, the city of Jeddah recorded 179 mm of rain on a single day on November 24 which broke the record set in 2009 when 90 mm of rainfall had occurred, killing more than 120 people.

