'Wasn’t my fault': Donald Trump shrugs off Republicans' showing in midterms

Former US president Donald Trump blamed pro-life Republicans for losses that the party witness in the November midterm elections. On his social media platform, Truth Social, Donald Trump said, ​”​It wasn’t my fault that the Republicans didn’t live up to expectations in the MidTerms. I was 233-20! It was the ​’abortion issue,​’​ poorly handled by many Republicans, especially those that firmly insisted on No Exceptions, even in the case of Rape, Incest, or Life of the Mother, that lost large numbers of Voters."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: US airport worker sucked into plane's engine in chilling accident

The former US president also said that pro-life voters 'disappeared' after Roe vs Wade decision.

“Also, the people that pushed so hard, for decades, against abortion, got their wish from the U.S. Supreme Court, & just plain disappeared, not to be seen again​. Plus, Mitch stupid $’s!​” Donald Trump said referring to Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell has been repeatedly targeted by Donald Trump following the November polls.

Read more: ‘Some say they’ve been waiting for…': Kabul residents decry passport delays

Ahead of the elections, Donald Trump remained confident that there will be a red wave in the United States. However, shocking Republicans and predictions, both Democrats and Republicans were evenly matched in the polls. Democrats won the Senate while the Republicans managed to gain a narrow majority in the House of Representatives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This comes as Donald Trump is looking to make a comeback in 2024 announcing his presidential bid earlier.

Read more: UK supermarkets are selling Easter eggs, three months before. Here's why

Last week, Donald Trump's tax returns for the last six years were also released showing that the former US president had a bank account in China between 2015 to 2017.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail