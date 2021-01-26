IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Donald Trump opens office to ‘carry on’ agenda of his administration
world news

Donald Trump opens office to ‘carry on’ agenda of his administration

Former President Donald Trump has opened an office that will “advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda” of his administration, according to a statement released Monday night.
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:47 AM IST
A file photo of former US President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Dalton, Georgia, US(Reuters File Photo )

Former President Donald Trump has opened an office that will “advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda” of his administration, according to a statement released Monday night.

The statement from the Office of Donald J. Trump was issued less than an hour before an article of impeachment against the former president was to be delivered from the House to the Senate at the US Capitol. That will set in motion Trump’s second impeachment trial. Trump is accused of inciting the mob that broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 as Congress was about to certify the election that he lost to Joe Biden.

The letterhead on the statement indicated that the office will operate out of Palm Beach, where Trump moved after leaving the White House last week. The statement said the “office will be responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
donald trump us capitol
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP