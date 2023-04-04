Home / World News / Donald Trump's secret service agents may testify against him. Here's why

ByMallika Soni
Apr 04, 2023 01:50 PM IST

Donald Trump Indictment: Donald Trump denied all wrongdoing in connection to the top-secret materials found at his home.

Some of the Secret Service agents serving Donald Trump may testify as part of the federal investigation into the former US President's handling of classified documents, it was reported. Fox News' Bret Baier said on Twitter that "multiple" agents connected to Donald Trump have been subpoenaed and are "expected to testify before the D.C. grand jury likely on Friday."

Former President Donald Trump. (AP)
"The grand jury appearances are related to the Special Counsel Jack Smith probe into the handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago," Bret Baier tweeted.

This is in connection with the allegations made against Donald Trump that he mishandled sensitive materials retrieved from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida in August last year. Donald Trump denied all wrongdoing in connection to the top-secret materials found at his home.

The Washington Post reported that the Department of Justice and the FBI have heard further evidence indicating possible obstruction committed by Donald Trump and that there is evidence indicating the same. Donald Trump has also been accused in the case of pushing people around him to release statements saying that he returned all the documents to the National Archives and Records Administration, the report added.

This comes as Donald Trump was indicted by the Manhattan District Attorney's office following an investigation related to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels who has said that she had a sexual relationship with him. With this, he has become the first former US president to face criminal charges.

