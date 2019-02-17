Donald Trump’s UN envoy nominees withdraws

President Donald Trump’s nominee for US ambassador to the UN, Heather Nauert, has withdrawn herself from consideration, weeks after she was named to succeed Nikki Haley, the first Indian-American to hold that cabinet-rank position.

The state department, where Nauert served as spokesperson, announced her withdrawal in a statement and added the president will be naming a replacement soon.

Nauert said in the state department announcement se was grateful to have been named but “the past two months have been grueling for my family and therefore it is in the best interest of my family that I withdraw my name from consideration”.

Secretary of state Mike Pompeo said Nauert’s “personal decision today to withdraw her name … is a decision for which I have great respect”.

A former Fox New host and state department spokesperson, Nauert’s qualifications had been questioned by many lawmakers as too thin for the job.

And Haley, who had no foreign policy experience, had seemed like a hard act to follow for her tenure that had earned her appreciation and respect both at home and abroad.

Nauert’s nomination was never sent to the US senate confirmation even weeks after the announcement. The White House was apparently alerted to a problem during background checks, according to multiple reports.

Nauert had reportedly employed a nanny who was in the country legally but did not have work authorization.

That would not have served her well during the confirmation process. President Trump’s strong position against illegal immigration have seemed to have at odds with his own business practices.

Several of Trump Organization golf clubs were found to have employed undocumented foreign workers for years. Some of whom had served long enough to have earned the trust of the Trump family and had been frequently given bonuses for good work and were tipped generously by the president.

They were all let go following newsreports drawing attention to the president’s policies and business practices.

