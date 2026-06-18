Donald Trump signs the US-Iran peace deal MoU during dinner with Macron in France, official says

US President Donald Trump has signed a deal with Iran to end the war in West Asia, a US official told AFP on Wednesday after Axios reported that the signing took place during a dinner with France's president.

President Donald Trump talks to the media after disembarking Air Force One at Paris Orly Airport, Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Orly, France.(AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Can confirm the signing," the official said when asked about the report that Trump personally signed a copy during dinner with Macron at the Palace of Versailles following a G7 summit.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei also confirmed that the memorandum of understanding with the United States has been signed electronically.

“The text of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding was finalised with the signatures of the presidents -- now it is time to test the implementation of the agreement,” Baghaei said, quoted by the state news agency IRNA.

The fate of a planned signing ceremony scheduled for Friday in Switzerland remained unclear, with Baghaei saying it had been called off.

A White House official told Reuters that the MoU signed by Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday had been digitally signed on Sunday by US Vice President JD Vance and Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and witnessed by the US President.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON