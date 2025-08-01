Full list: Donald Trump announces US tariffs on India, other trading partners

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order introducing new tariffs on a broad range of its trading partners, including India, set to come into effect on August 7. The executive order was issued shortly after 7 pm on Thursday evening. (REUTERS)

The order imposes so-called “reciprocal” tariffs ranging from 10% to 41% on imports into the United States from dozens of countries and foreign territories. This move represents the next stage in his trade strategy, one that is likely to challenge the global economy and long-standing American alliances built over several decades.

A senior White House official stated on Thursday that the increased tariffs would be implemented on August 7 and that the delay was intended to allow customs and border authorities sufficient time to “implement” the new system.

The measures affect 68 countries as well as the 27-member European Union. Nations not specifically listed in Trump’s order will be subject to a default tariff rate of 10%.

In a separate announcement on the same day, Trump said he would extend trade talks with Mexico for an additional 90 days. However, the majority of countries are still facing uncertainty as the deadline approaches. While a few trade agreements have been reached, details remain unclear – leaving companies and manufacturers worldwide preparing for increased operational costs and the likelihood of price rises.

Meanwhile, Trump’s broad reshaping of US trade policy has not gone without challenge. Appeals court judges have expressed significant doubts about the legal justification for what is considered his most far-reaching wave of tariffs to date.

Full list: Countries hit by new US tariffs and the rates imposed

India - 25%

Afghanistan - 15%

Algeria - 30%

Angola - 15%

Bangladesh - 20%

Bolivia - 15%

Bosnia and Herzegovina - 30%

Botswana - 15%

Brazil - 10%

Brunei - 25%

Cambodia - 19%

Cameroon - 15%

Chad - 15%

Costa Rica - 15%

Côte d'Ivoire - 15%

Democratic Republic of the Congo - 15%

Ecuador - 15%

Equatorial Guinea - 15%

European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate > 15% - 0%

European Union: Goods with Column 1 Duty Rate < 15% - 15% minus Column 1 Duty Rate

Falkland Islands - 10%

Fiji - 15%

Ghana - 15%

Guyana - 15%

Iceland - 15%

Indonesia - 19%

Iraq - 35%

Israel - 15%

Japan - 15%

Jordan - 15%

Kazakhstan - 25%

Laos - 40%

Lesotho - 15%

Libya - 30%

Liechtenstein - 15%

Madagascar - 15%

Malawi - 15%

Malaysia - 19%

Mauritius - 15%

Moldova - 25%

Mozambique - 15%

Myanmar (Burma) - 40%

Namibia - 15%

Nauru - 15%

New Zealand - 15%

Nicaragua - 18%

Nigeria - 15%

North Macedonia - 15%

Norway - 15%

Pakistan - 19%

Papua New Guinea - 15%

Philippines - 19%

Serbia - 35%

South Africa - 30%

South Korea - 15%

Sri Lanka - 20%

Switzerland - 39%

Syria - 41%

Taiwan - 20%

Thailand - 19%

Trinidad and Tobago - 15%

Tunisia - 25%

Turkey - 15%

Uganda - 15%

United Kingdom - 10%

Vanuatu - 15%

Venezuela - 15%

Vietnam - 20%

Zambia - 15%

Zimbabwe - 15%