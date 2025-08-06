Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
Donald Trump threatens to take over Washington DC's governance

Reuters |
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 02:15 am IST

'The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these 'minors' as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14,' Trump said in his post.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the federal government could take control of Washington D.C. if the local government "doesn't get its act together," with his comments coming in a social media post complaining about crime in the U.S. capital.

US President Donald Trump on the roof of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.(Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump on the roof of the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025.(Bloomberg)

"The Law in D.C. must be changed to prosecute these 'minors' as adults, and lock them up for a long time, starting at age 14," Trump said in his post.

"If D.C. doesn’t get its act together, and quickly, we will have no choice but to take Federal control of the City," he added.

