Donald Trump throws verbal punches at Joe Biden, declares 'gloves are off' in fiery speech before UFC spectacle

Former President Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of criticisms against President Biden in a campaign-style speech delivered in Las Vegas, warning that the "gloves are off." Trump's fiery remarks covered various topics, from immigration and the economy to alleged corruption and election rigging. Shortly after his speech, Trump attended a UFC fight alongside prominent figures, including Roger Stone and Mel Gibson.

Accusing Biden of corruption

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.(Getty Images via AFP)

During his speech at Calvary Chapel, Trump accused Biden of being a corrupt and incompetent leader. He claimed that Biden had taken millions of dollars from countries like China, referencing his son Hunter Biden's business dealings. While Biden himself has not been directly implicated, Trump insisted that the president is "totally compromised" due to these financial connections.

“We have a corrupt, incompetent leader in Biden,” Trump told supporters.

Targeting Biden's policies

Trump took aim at several of Biden's policies, including the blocking of the Keystone Pipeline project and the handling of immigration at the southern border. He criticized Democrats for what he deemed election rigging and described Biden's presidency as marred by scandals, declaring it unprecedented in history.

Renaming Clinton and swiping at DeSantis

In a departure from his past campaigns, Trump playfully announced that he would now refer to Hillary Clinton as "Beautiful Hillary" and save his previous "crooked" moniker for Biden. He further took a swipe at Republican contender Ron DeSantis, labeling him as "overrated" during his speech.

UFC Night and star-studded company

Following his impassioned speech, Trump attended a UFC match at the T-Mobile Arena, accompanied by longtime ally Roger Stone and controversial actor Mel Gibson. The trio was seen conversing with UFC President Dana White, capturing attention and speculation about their discussions.

Donald Trump's Las Vegas appearance showcased his continued influence and willingness to engage in political battles. Through his speech and subsequent attendance at a UFC event, the former president aimed to rally support, challenge his opponents, and maintain a prominent presence on the political stage.

