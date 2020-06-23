Donald Trump to sign order to suspend and partly overhaul H-1B visa till year end

world

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 02:12 IST

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order later Monday to extend the suspension of immigration till the end of the year and expand it to also cover non-immigrant work visa such as H-1B, which, at the same time, will undergo some permanent overhauls such as the replacement of electronic lottery to pick successful applicant by a system that will prioritize the highest paid.

Senior administrations said these measures were intended to ensure Americans had the first shot at jobs in the aftermath of record job losses caused by Covid-19 related lockdowns. These measures are expected to free up 525,000 jobs for Americans, it was added.

The expected suspension of H-1B non-immigrant visas for highly skilled foreign workers, as reported earlier by Hindustan Times, will impact Indians disproportionately as the largest beneficiaries of the programme, getting more than 70% of the 85,000 given out annually. L-1 visas for intra-company transfer are being suspended.

But far more significant for them and Indian IT services companies will be the permanent changes that the president is ordering. The lottery system to pick the 85,000 successful from the total number of applicants, which was three times more this year at 225,000, will now be replaced by a merit-based system that will prioritize highest salaries to “get the best and the brightest”, a senior Trump administration official told reporters in a background briefing ahead the issuance of the order.

This is intended to de-prioritize low-salary jobs that critics of the H-1B programme have long argued are being filled with foreign workers, displacing Americans.

The executive order will also empower the department of labor to launch investigations in cases of H-1B visa being used to displace American workers, the officials said, who went to specifically mention two cases in which those jobs were contracted out to Indian companies, Disney andAT&T. The official pointed out that those being replaced were forced to train their replacement. The official did not name the Indian companies or name India.