Google CEO Sundar Pichai disappointed by Trump’s move to suspend foreign work visas

Google CEO Sunder Pichai said he would continue to stand by immigrants and facilitate expanding opportunity for all as Donald Trump on Monday suspended foreign work visas including H-1B.

world Updated: Jun 23, 2020 08:07 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Washington
Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed his disappointment with the move to temporarily suspend foreign work visas in US.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai expressed his disappointment with the move to temporarily suspend foreign work visas in US.(Reuters Photo)
         

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has expressed disappointment over the proclamation issued by President Donald Trump that temporary suspends foreign work visas including H-1B.

“Immigration has contributed immensely to America’s economic success, making it a global leader in tech, and also Google the company it is today,” Pichai said in a tweet hours after Trump issued his proclamation in this regard.

“Disappointed by today’s proclamation - we’ll continue to stand with immigrants and work to expand opportunity for all,” Pichai said.

In a separate statement, Vanita Gupta, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, slammed the latest move of the Trump administration.

“The latest travel ban is a new season of the same racist, xenophobic show put on by Donald Trump and Stephen Miller,” she said.

Also read: Suspension of foreign work visas to free up to 5.25 lakh jobs in US, says White House

“But Trump’s transparent effort to rally his base and distract from his innumerable failures, including his disastrous response to COVID-19, will not work. Indeed, the courts will stop his unlawful actions targeting immigrants,” Gupta said.

“Like the past versions of this overused script using a pandemic to justify white nationalist policies, it deserves to be cancelled,” she said.

Also read: Top US lawmakers urge Donald Trump to revoke suspension of H-1B visas

Alice G Wells, who till a few weeks ago was the point person of the Trump administration for South and Central Asia, also opposed the move.

“Being able to attract the best and the brightest through the H1-B visa programme has made America more successful and resilient. Knowing how to tap foreign talent is a US strength, not a weakness!” Wells said.

top news
