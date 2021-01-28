Don't treat China as 'strategic rival', says China's ambassador to US
Treating China as a "strategic rival" of the United States is a misjudgement that could lead to mistakes, China's ambassador to the United States said in a speech to an online forum.
Since the Trump administration defined China as a strategic rival in 2018, Washington and Beijing have frequently clashed over issues ranging from trade to Beijing's handling of the coronavirus, and the new administration of President Joe Biden is expected to maintain pressure on China.
In the first major speech by a Chinese official on relations between the world's two biggest economies since Biden took office, Ambassador Cui Tiankai reasserted China's long-standing position of seeking peaceful coexistence with the United States, while warning it not to cross China's red lines.
"Treating China as a strategic rival and imaginary enemy would be a huge strategic misjudgement," Cui told the forum that took place late on Wednesday, U.S. time, Thursday in Beijing.
"To develop any policy on the basis of that would only lead to grave strategic mistakes."
Cui stressed that China wanted cooperation, not confrontation, and called for both sides to address differences through dialogue. But he also said China would not yield on matters concerning sovereignty and territorial integrity.
"China will not back down. We hope the United States will respect China's core interest and refrain from crossing the red line," Cui said.
Hong Kong, the western region of Xinjiang, the South China Sea and Taiwan were points of intensifying contention between China and the United States during the Trump administration.
With the Biden administration expected to take a more multilateral approach to China, Cui warned that a coalition of allies against China could create "new imbalances".
He said China welcomed Biden's decisions to rejoin the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization, and said China hoped to work with the United States on fighting the coronavirus pandemic and on global policy coordination to fend off economic and financial risk.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why it's hard to make Covid-19 vaccines and boost supplies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pro-Khalistani supporters vandalised Indian embassy in Rome on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US demands 'robust' Covid-19 origin probe as pandemic surges worldwide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't treat China as 'strategic rival', says China's ambassador to US
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Survivors receive coronavirus vaccine on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to let H-1B spouses work: What it means
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO team in Wuhan set to leave quarantine in investigation of Covid origins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US NSA dials Indian counterpart, discusses efforts to unite on global challenges
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
San Francisco to strip George Washington, Abraham Lincoln from school names
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
English Covid-19 infections starting to fall, but prevalence still high: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden takes sweeping measures to curb climate change, vows job creation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In multiple messsages, Joe Biden warns Beijing over expansionism
- That stance was echoed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who told Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi on Saturday that the contested islands were covered by the US-Japan Security Treaty.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US terrorism alert warns of politically motivated violence
- The department did not cite any specific plots, but pointed to “a heightened threat environment across the United States” that it believes “will persist” for weeks after Biden's Jan. 20 inauguration.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK high streets are emptying at the fastest pace on record
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US will join nuclear deal if Iran complies with provisions: Tony Blinken
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox