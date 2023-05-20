Home / World News / Double amputee ex-Nepalese soldier summits Mt Everest with artificial limbs

Double amputee ex-Nepalese soldier summits Mt Everest with artificial limbs

PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
May 20, 2023 10:34 PM IST

Hari Budhamagar had earlier postponed his plan after the government in 2017 banned blind, double-amputee and solo climbers from climbing the mountains.

A double amputee ex-British Gurkha soldier has scaled Mt. Everest, scripting history by becoming the first in the category to scale the world's highest peak with artificial legs, an official said on Saturday.

Hari Budhamagar, 43, scaled the 8848.86-metre peak on Friday late afternoon.(Twitter/@Hari_BudhaMagar)
Hari Budhamagar, 43, scaled the 8848.86-metre peak on Friday late afternoon.(Twitter/@Hari_BudhaMagar)

Hari Budhamagar, 43, scaled the 8848.86-metre peak on Friday late afternoon.

"Double amputee ex-soldier Hari Budhamagar created history on Friday by becoming the first person with such conditions to scale Mt Everest," the official from the Department of Tourism said.

Also Read | Nepal expects around 500 mountaineers to scale Mount Everest this Spring climbing season

Budhamagar, who lost both his legs in the war in Afghanistan while fighting as a soldier of British Gorkha for the UK government in 2010, scaled Mt Everest with artificial legs.

He had postponed his plan to scale Mt Everest in 2018 after the government introduced a mountaineering regulation that banned blind, double-amputee and solo climbers from climbing the mountains, including Everest in 2017.

Also Read | Himachal mountaineer Baljeet Kaur rescued from Mt Annapurna in Nepal

A writ petition was filed against the ban and in response to that the Supreme Court vacated the rule by issuing an order in 2018, paving the way for Budhamagar to create history.

On Sunday, five foreigners climbed the summit of Mount Everest.

Nepal has issued a record 466 permits to climb Mount Everest this spring, officials said.

Nepal is home to eight of the world’s 10 highest peaks.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nepal
nepal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out