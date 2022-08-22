Anthony Fauci to step down as President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert who became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday he will depart the federal government in December after more than five decades of service.
Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation. He was a leader in the federal response to HIV/AIDS and other infectious diseases even before the coronavirus hit.
“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” Fauci said in a statement, calling those roles “the honor of a lifetime.”
Biden praised Fauci in a statement, saying, “Whether you’ve met him personally or not, he has touched all Americans’ lives with his work. I extend my deepest thanks for his public service. The United States of America is stronger, more resilient, and healthier because of him..”
-
UK economy shrank record 11% in 2020, worst in over 300 years
The Office for National Statistics' (ONS) initial estimates had already suggested that in 2020 Britain suffered its biggest fall in output since the "Great Frost" of 1709. But more recently the ONS had revised down the scale of the fall to 9.3%, the largest since just after World War One.
-
China battles heatwave, drought, bushfires
Army personnel and firefighters have been deployed to put out multiple bushfires raging in southwest China's Chongqing as the municipality and several provinces continue to be scorched by a record heatwave, which has dried up rivers, withered crops and led to rationing of electricity. Forecasters on Monday issued a temperature “red alert” for the 11th consecutive day on Monday and raised the national drought alert to “orange” - the second-highest level.
-
Imran Khan gets temporary relief from arrest till Aug 25 in terror case: Report
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Monday received a temporary relief - in the form of a transit bail for three days - till August 25 in a terrorism case, hours after his team had moved the Islamabad High Court seeking a pre-arrest bail, local media reports said. The country's media watchdog - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority- has also banned TV channels from broadcasting his live speeches.
-
On camera, US cops beat, kick man outside store in Arkansas; suspended
Three law enforcement officers in the American state of Arkansas were suspended Sunday following a massive outrage on social media platforms over a viral video that showed a suspect being pinned down and beaten up brutally on a roadside. The incident happened around 10:40am local time outside a convenience store in Mulberry, Crawford County in Arkansas state. One of them even pointed at the camera and signalled to stop recording.
-
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India: Report
The Russian Federal Security Service on Monday said that its officers had detained a suicide bomber, a member of the Islamic State terrorist group, who was plotting a terrorist attack against one of India's leadership elite, Russia news agency Sputnik reported. This story is still developing and more information is awaited in this regard. Cyberspace is being closely watched in this regard by the agencies concerned and action is taken as per law.
