Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Driver killed, seven passengers injured as high-speed train derails in China
world news

Driver killed, seven passengers injured as high-speed train derails in China

The bullet train D2809 was running from China’s South Western Guiyang province to the Southern province of Guangzhou when the two carriages derailed due to a sudden mudslide at Rongjiang station, the state-run China Daily reported.
All injured passengers were sent to a local hospital, and the other 136 passengers have been rescued.(Twitter/@Sino_Market)
Published on Jun 04, 2022 01:16 PM IST
PTI |

A high-speed train derailed due to a mudslide in Southwest China's Guizhou province on Saturday, killing the driver and wounding at least seven passengers.

The bullet train D2809 was running from China’s South Western Guiyang province to the Southern province of Guangzhou when the two carriages derailed due to a sudden mudslide at Rongjiang station, the state-run China Daily reported.

The train driver was killed, the report quoted the state-run CCTV news.

"Two coaches of D2809, a bullet train from Guiyang, SW. China’s Guizhou, to Guangzhou, S. China, derailed at a station in Guizhou due to a mudslide at 10:30 am on Saturday. The driver of the train died. 7 passengers sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” the Global Times newspaper reported.

The 7th and 8th coaches of the train derailed at the Yuezhai tunnel entrance.

All injured passengers were sent to a local hospital, and the other 136 passengers have been rescued. The on-site rescue work is in full swing, and the cause of the accident is under investigation.

Rongjiang station is located in Guizhou’s Rongjiang county and is a third-class station managed by the Chengdu Bureau of China Railway. Construction of the station began in December 2013 and was put into trial operation in August 2014. The station officially began service on December 26, 2014, the report said. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP