Videos: Heavy rainfall in Dubai, thunderstorms hit UAE as safety alert issued

ByMallika Soni
Nov 18, 2023 02:34 PM IST

Dubai Heavy Rain: Authorities alerted people to stay clear of beaches and areas prone to flash floods.

Dubai roads were waterlogged and flooded after heavy rainfall and thunderstorm hit parts of the United Arab Emirates. Following the downpour, residents were advised to avoid beaches and stay indoors as traffic and flight operations were also affected.

Dubai Rainfall: People across Dubai shared visuals of the heavy rainfall on social media.
People across Dubai shared visuals of the heavy rainfall on social media. In one of the videos shared on X (formerly Twitter) a man was seen rowing a small boat on a flooded road while other videos showed waterlogged and flooded roads.

Authorities alerted people to stay clear of beaches and areas prone to flash floods as well as exercise caution while driving. The UAE's weather agency issued a yellow and orange alert.

Dubai municipality activated a preparedness plan to drain rainwater as more rainfall is expected in the UAE.

The government urged the private sector to allow flexible working following the rains while more rainfall is predicted in the next few days.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

