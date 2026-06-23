Early Italian elections? Meloni considering polls months before term end over popularity dip fears: Report

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is considering the option of announcing the nation's next general election as early as April, several months before the current parliament's term ends in late 2027, a new report said. Giorgia Meloni is reportedly concerned that delaying the vote could weaken her popularity. (AFP)

Meloni is concerned that delaying the vote could weaken her popularity and approval rating, Bloomberg News reported citing people familiar with the discussions.

Early elections in Italy? The Italian premier has reportedly discussed the possibility of holding an early election, potentially in April next year, with the office of President Sergio Mattarella, who has the authority to dissolve parliament and call fresh polls, as per the report.

Meloni has faced growing political pressure since March, when a referendum on justice reform was defeated, leading to the departure of three members of her administration.

Since then, the far-right National Future party has gained support in opinion polls and has criticised the prime minister for adopting what it describes as a centrist approach.

If she remains in office until early September, Giorgia Meloni will become the longest-serving prime minister in the 80-year history of the Italian Republic, overtaking the record held by the late Silvio Berlusconi.

Trump's ‘begging’ claim adds fuel to fire Recent remarks by US President Donald Trump about Meloni's popularity in Italy seems to have intensified political tensions as speculation grows over the possibility of an early election.

Trump claimed that Meloni had “begged” him for a joint photo during this week's Group of Seven (G7) summit in France. Meloni dismissed the allegation as "fully made up". Trump later responded by saying he no longer wanted her as a fan.

"Italian Prime Minister Gigiorgia Meloni asked, over and over, for a picture with me during the G-7 meeting in France," Trump wrote on his social media platform. He misspelled her first name in the original post before later correcting it.

He added: "She is doing poorly in Italy with her level of popularity, possibly because she turned down the United States of America, a Country that truly loves and protects Italy, when it came to denying Iran from obtaining or developing a Nuclear Weapon (But so did NATO, for that matter!)."

Meloni responded shortly afterwards, describing Trump's comments as "these constant, unprovoked attacks are senseless."

"As for my popularity, being your friend certainly has not helped it, nor does it depend on my relationship with you. My popularity depends on my ability to defend Italy’s national interest, and that is exactly what I have always done," Meloni said in a post on Instagram. She added that "in any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours."

The exchange escalated further, leading Italy's foreign minister to cancel a planned visit to the US, while members of Meloni's government rallied behind her in response.

With inputs from agencies