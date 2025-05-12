Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude strikes Tibet

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter Scale hit Tibet at 2:41am on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to NCS, the earthquake hit at a depth of 10 kilometres with a latitude of 29.02 N and a longitude of 87.48 E.(NCS/X)

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow shortly)