Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes off Indonesia
There was no potential for a tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.
Published on Nov 11, 2021 05:10 AM IST
ANI | , Jakarta
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Papua Barat early Thursday, but there was no potential for a tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here.
The quake jolted at 00:46 am (local time) Thursday (1746 GMT Wednesday), with the epicenter at 115 km Kaimana district and the depth at 14 km under the seabed.
