Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes off Indonesia
world news

Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes off Indonesia

There was no potential for a tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency said.
A major earthquake hit Indonesia's eastern province of Papua Barat.(Representative image)
Published on Nov 11, 2021 05:10 AM IST
ANI | , Jakarta

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 jolted Indonesia's eastern province of Papua Barat early Thursday, but there was no potential for a tsunami, the meteorology and geophysics agency said here.

The quake jolted at 00:46 am (local time) Thursday (1746 GMT Wednesday), with the epicenter at 115 km Kaimana district and the depth at 14 km under the seabed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

For climate cooperation, US, China break through superpower standoff

Moderna and US govt at odds over vaccine patent: Report

COP26 draft urges boost to green goals by 2022

China and US to make joint statement at COP26 climate summit
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
England Vs New Zealand Semi Final Live Cricket Score
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP