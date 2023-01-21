Earthquake of 6.5 magnitude hits Argentina
The tremors were felt in Paraguay and Argentina, as per US Geological Survey.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 occurred 517 km North of Cardoba, Argentina at around 3:39 am on Friday (local time), according to National Center for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.5, Occurred on 21-01-2023, 03:39:37 IST, Lat: -26.82 & Long: -63.36, Depth: 586 Km, Location: 517km N of Cardoba," tweeted NCS.
The quake was 104 km from Monte Quemado, Santiago del Estero Province, Argentina.
The quake struck at a depth of 600 kilometres (372.82 miles), according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).
At the moment there is no news of victims or severe damages.
