Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Northern Sumatra in Indonesia

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Northern Sumatra in Indonesia

world news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 05:14 PM IST

Indonesia Earthquake: The depth was recorded at 10 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

Indonesia Earthquake: No casualties have been reported so far. (Representational)
ANI |

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted Northern Sumatra in Indonesia, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Monday.

Read more: Sri Lanka's ex-president Gotabaya applies for US citizenship restoration: Report

The earthquake occurred at 16:10:04 IST and its epicenter was found to be at 5.26 degrees south latitude and 97.04 degrees east longitude. The depth was recorded at 10 km, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
indonesia earthquake
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP