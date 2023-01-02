Home / World News / Sri Lanka's ex-president Gotabaya applies for US citizenship restoration: Report

Sri Lanka's ex-president Gotabaya applies for US citizenship restoration: Report

world news
Published on Jan 02, 2023 04:36 PM IST

Gotabaya Rajapaksa US Citizenship: In 2019, Gotabaya Rajapaksa had renounced his US citizenship to contest the presidential polls.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa US Citizenship: Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.(Reuters)
Gotabaya Rajapaksa US Citizenship: Sri Lanka's former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Sri Lanka's ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has applied for restoration of his US citizenship after he failed to get asylum in any country, a report claimed. Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka in July last year and then returned after nearly two months. The US government is yet to consider the request, The Sunday Times newspaper reported.

Read more: Canada bans foreigners from buying residential properties. There are exceptions

In 2019, Gotabaya Rajapaksa had renounced his US citizenship to contest the presidential polls owing to Sri Lankan constitution rules which state that dual citizenship holders are barred from contesting elections.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa appealed for the restoration of his US Citizenship after he failed to seek asylum in any country upon fleeing Sri Lanka during the anti-government protests in 2022, the report said.

"An appeal by his lawyers to the US government -- more pointedly the Department of State to restore his citizenship, which he renounced to contest the November 2019 presidential election, has still not been considered,” the report said.

Read more: Seen on CCTV: Chilling video shows US woman pushing 3-year-old onto train tracks

The former president and his immediate family are currently in Dubai on holiday, the report said. The appeal is a costly legal process and time-consuming as well, the report said.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on July 13 last year to the Maldives after which he travelled to Singapore and then to Thailand. He flew back home on September 2.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
gotabaya rajapaksa sri lanka
gotabaya rajapaksa sri lanka

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out