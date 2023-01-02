Home / World News / Seen on CCTV: Chilling video shows US woman pushing 3-year-old onto train tracks

Seen on CCTV: Chilling video shows US woman pushing 3-year-old onto train tracks

Published on Jan 02, 2023 04:00 PM IST

US Woman Pushes Girl Onto Train Tracks: The 3-year-old girl was waiting for the train with her mother on the platform when a stranger came.

Mallika Soni

A horrifying moment was captured on camera showing a woman in Oregon in the United States pushing a little girl onto train tracks. The incident took place last week and the clip was posted by Multnomah County District Attorney's Office on its website.

The 3-year-old girl was waiting for the train with her mother on the platform when a stranger came and shoved her onto the railway line. The attacker has now been identified as 32-year-old Brianna Lace Workman, the attorney's office said.

The girl hit the rocks and metal track face-first after which she had severe headache and a small red mark on her forehead, US media reports said. In the CCTV footage, people on the platform can be seen springing into action, rushing to lift the girl from the train tracks. One man quickly pulled the little girl to safety and onto the platform just before the train arrived. The incident horrified the commuters.

"There's no excuse for that. I don't understand why someone would do something like that," one of the commuters Blaine Danley told NBC.

The attacker was arrested later and has been charged with attempted assault in the first degree, assault in the third degree, interfering with public transportation, disorderly conduct in the second degree and recklessly endangering another person, according to Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

