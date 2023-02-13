Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Afghanistan

Published on Feb 13, 2023 08:18 AM IST

Afghanistan Earthquake: This is the second quake to have rocked the country within a month.

Afghanistan Earthquake: Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 135 km south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan(Representational)
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck 135 km south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 6.47 am on Monday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS)

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 06:47:53 IST, Lat: 36.51 & Long: 71.40, Depth: 135 Km, Location: 100km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Monday.

This is the second quake to have rocked the country within a month.

Earlier on January 22, an earthquake of magnitude 4.2 took place 79 km south-southeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan at 9:04 am IST on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

