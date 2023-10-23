Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Myanmar
Oct 23, 2023 07:58 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted Myanmar on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at 06:29:16 IST on Monday, at a depth of 90 kilometers.
Posting from its handle on social media platform X, the NCS stated: “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-10-2023, 06:29:16 IST, Lat: 23.30 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Myanmar.”
