Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Myanmar

Oct 23, 2023 07:58 AM IST

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at 06:29:16 IST on Monday, at a depth of 90 kilometers.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolted Myanmar on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 90 km, NCS said(Rep image)
The earthquake was at a depth of 90 km, NCS said(Rep image)

Posting from its handle on social media platform X, the NCS stated: “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-10-2023, 06:29:16 IST, Lat: 23.30 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

Further details are awaited.

Monday, October 23, 2023
