Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes southern Iran
Reuters |
Oct 17, 2023 10:54 AM IST
The quake was at a depth of 10 km.
A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck southern Iran on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
More details awaited.
