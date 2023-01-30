5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes China's Aral: Report
Published on Jan 30, 2023 06:11 AM IST
Aral is a sub-prefecture-level city surrounded by Aksu Prefecture in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region in China.
ANI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit the Aral, a sub-prefecture-level city surrounded by Aksu Prefecture in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China on Monday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) reported.
"Earthquake M5.8 occurred 106 km SE of #Aral (#China) 11 min ago (local time 05:49:37)," EMSC tweeted.
More details are awaited.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics