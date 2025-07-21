Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Papua New Guinea

Reuters |
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 10:42 pm IST

The quake was at a depth of 106 km (66 miles), GFZ said.

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 106 km (66 miles), GFZ said.(Pixabay/Representative)
The earthquake was at a depth of 106 km (66 miles), GFZ said.(Pixabay/Representative)

The quake was at a depth of 106 km (66 miles), GFZ said.

