Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Papua New Guinea
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 10:42 pm IST
The quake was at a depth of 106 km (66 miles), GFZ said.
A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck Papua New Guinea on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 106 km (66 miles), GFZ said.
