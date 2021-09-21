Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 rocks Japan

A 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Japan at 1:55 am (IST) on Tuesday, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 1593 kilometres NE of Tokyo at a depth of 10 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 21-09-2021, 01:55:24 IST, Lat: 46.23 & Long: 152.56, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1593km NE of Tokyo, Japan," tweeted NCS.

