World News
world news

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 rocks Japan

The quake occurred at 1593 kilometres NE of Tokyo at a depth of 10 kilometres.
ANI | , Tokyo
UPDATED ON SEP 21, 2021 05:12 AM IST
Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, occurred in Japan at 1:55 am (IST) on Tuesday.(Reuters/Representative Photo)

 A 6.0 magnitude earthquake occurred in Japan at 1:55 am (IST) on Tuesday, said National Center for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.0, Occurred on 21-09-2021, 01:55:24 IST, Lat: 46.23 & Long: 152.56, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 1593km NE of Tokyo, Japan," tweeted NCS. 

Topics
japan earthquake
