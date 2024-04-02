 Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Japan; no tsunami warning issued | World News - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Japan; no tsunami warning issued

Reuters |
Apr 02, 2024 01:16 AM IST

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 hit Iwate and Aomori prefectures in northern Japan on Tuesday.

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 hit Iwate and Aomori prefectures in northern Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicenter was northern coastal part of Iwate Prefecture(Rep image)
The epicenter was northern coastal part of Iwate Prefecture(Rep image)

The epicenter was northern coastal part of Iwate Prefecture, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

There were no reports of immediate damage.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now!

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Japan; no tsunami warning issued
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On