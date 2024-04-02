Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Japan; no tsunami warning issued
Reuters |
Apr 02, 2024 01:16 AM IST
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 hit Iwate and Aomori prefectures in northern Japan on Tuesday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The epicenter was northern coastal part of Iwate Prefecture, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.
There were no reports of immediate damage.
