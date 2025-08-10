Search
Sun, Aug 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Aug 10, 2025 11:52 pm IST

The earthquake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles).

The German Research Centre for Geosciences(GFZ) reported that a magnitude 6.19 earthquake struck western Turkey on Sunday.

A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes during an emergency drill.(Reuters)
A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes during an emergency drill.(Reuters)

According to local media reports, cited by Reuters, the quake was felt across multiple provinces.

Turkey's AFAD said the quake occurred at around 7:53 PM local time in the Balikesir province, near Istanbul, the country's biggest city.

The earthquake caused about a dozen buildings to collapse, an official said. At least two people were trapped in the debris of a collapsed building.

The earthquake, with an epicentre in the town of Sindirgi, sent shocks that were felt some 200 kilometres (125 miles) away in Istanbul, a city of more than 16 million people.

Sindirgi’s mayor, Serkan Sak, told HaberTurk that four people were rescued from a collapsed building in the town while rescuers were trying to reach two others inside the structure.

He said several houses and a mosque minaret collapsed in the nearby village of Golcuk.

On X, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote that emergency teams from AFAD started inspections around Istanbul and the neighbouring provinces, but no negative reports had come through so far.

AFAD said the quake struck at a depth of 11 km (6.8 miles), while the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) registered the earthquake's magnitude at 6.19 and a depth of 10 km.

In 2023, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 53,000 people in Turkey and destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings in 11 southern and southeastern provinces. Another 6,000 people were killed in the northern parts of neighbouring Syria.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 strikes Turkey
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On