Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 shakes Istanbul, epicentre in Sea of Marmara

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck Istanbul and surrounding regions on Wednesday, shaking buildings and sparking alarm across Turkey’s most populous city. A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes. (Reuters)

The United States Geological Survey reported the earthquake was of magnitude 6.2 at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter about 40 kilometers (25 miles) southwest of Istanbul in the Sea of Marmara.

Turkey lies on two major fault lines, making earthquakes a frequent occurrence.

As per initial reports, no loss of life or property damage was reported. However, visuals shared by people on social media showed residents rushing out of buildings in panic.

On 6 February 2023, a devastating 7.8-magnitude quake, followed by another powerful tremor hours later, struck 11 provinces in southern and south-eastern Turkey.

The twin disasters destroyed or damaged hundreds of thousands of buildings and claimed over 53,000 lives. In neighbouring Syria, the death toll exceeded 6,000.

With AP inputs



(This is a developing story. Check for more updates.)

