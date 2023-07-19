Magnitude 6.5 earthquake hits El Salvador's Pacific coast; no tsunami warning

A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck off El Salvador's Pacific coast at a depth of nearly 70 kilometers on Tuesday evening, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said. The earthquake struck El Salvador's Pacific coast at a depth of nearly 70 kilometers. (Representative Image)

No damages were immediately reported and the earthquake did not trigger a tsunami warning, El Salvador's environment ministry said.

Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua all share coastline around the gulf on the Pacific coast.

Nicaragua Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo also said there were no reported victims immediately in that country.

What to do during an earthquake:

One should always keep calm and reassure others in the event of an earthquake.

During the event, one should always look for the safest place - an open space, away from buildings.

For those indoors, people should take cover under a desk, table, or a bed and stay away from glass panes, windows.

Keeping calm, one should not rush to go out of the building as it may cause a stampede.

If outside, one should move away from buildings and utility wires and moving vehicles should be stopped immediately.

It should be kept in mind to free all pets and domestic animals so that they can run away and one should be out in the open till the vibrations stop.

It is also advised not to use candles, matches and put all fires out.