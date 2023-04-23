Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Two earthquakes strike Indonesia's Kepulauan Batu

Two earthquakes strike Indonesia's Kepulauan Batu

Reuters | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 23, 2023 07:38 AM IST

The first earthquake, pegged by the EMSC at a magnitude 6.1 struck Kepulauan Batu early Sunday, followed by another 5.8 magnitude quake just hours later.

Two earthquakes measuring nearly magnitude 6 struck Kepulauan Batu, Indonesia, in the morning hours on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquakes struck at a depth of 43 km and 40 km each.

The first earthquake, pegged by the EMSC at a magnitude 6.1 struck Kepulauan Batu early Sunday, followed by another 5.8 magnitude quake just hours later.

The first earthquake was at a depth of 43 km (26.72 miles) while the second was at 40 km (24.85 miles), EMSC said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
earthquake indonesia
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP