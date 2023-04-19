Home / World News / 4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Bengkulu

4.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia's Bengkulu

ANI |
Apr 19, 2023 06:17 AM IST

Indonesia Earthquake: Bengkulu is the capital of the Indonesian province of Bengkulu.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale struck 62 km West of Bengkulu, Indonesia on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

Indonesia Earthquake: The earthquake occurred at 04:09:29 (UTC 05:30) and hit Bengkulu at a depth of 48.8 km, the USGS informed.(Representational)
Indonesia Earthquake: The earthquake occurred at 04:09:29 (UTC 05:30) and hit Bengkulu at a depth of 48.8 km, the USGS informed.(Representational)

Bengkulu is the capital of the Indonesian province of Bengkulu.

The earthquake occurred at 04:09:29 (UTC 05:30) and hit Bengkulu at a depth of 48.8 km, the USGS informed.

Watch: New York parking garage collapse captured on horrific video

The earthquake's epicentre was 3.891°S and 101.714°E, respectively.

No casualties have yet been reported. Further details are awaited.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indonesia earthquake
indonesia earthquake
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out