Efforts to refloat ship stranded in Suez Canal suspended till Saturday: Report

The latest attempt to dislodge the Ever Given tanker started earlier on Friday after dredging operations to remove 20,000 cubic metres of sand at the tanker's bow.
Reuters | , Cairo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 06:59 AM IST
A satellite image shows the Suez Canal blocked by the stranded container ship Ever Given in Egypt on March 25, 2021,(REUTERS)

Efforts to refloat the giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal were suspended late on Friday and will be resumed Saturday, three canal sources said.

The latest attempt to dislodge the Ever Given tanker started earlier on Friday after dredging operations to remove 20,000 cubic metres of sand at the tanker's bow.

