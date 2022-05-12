Egg-sized diamond fetches over $21 Million with fees at Geneva sale
- Also going under the hammer was the “Red Cross” diamond, a 205.1-carat fancy yellow stone, which fetched nearly 14.2 million francs, double the pre-sale estimate.
Christie's says “The Rock,” an egg-sized white diamond billed as the largest of its kind to go up for auction, sold Wednesday for more than 21.6 million Swiss francs ($21.75 million), including fees — though at the low end of the expected range.
The 228-carat pear-shaped G-Color stone, with its platinum pendant mounting, has a gross weight of 61.3 grams (2.2 ounces) and dimensions of 5.4 centimeters by 3.1 centimeters (2.1 inches by 1.2 inches) — making it about the size of a medium hen's egg.
G-Color is not the highest grade, but fourth on the letter rung below the top-grade D-Color diamonds.
An unspecified private buyer acquired The Rock, for which the pre-auction estimate was between 19 million and 30 million francs.
Max Fawcett, head of jewelry at Christie's Geneva, hailed a successful sale in “uncharted territory” for a stone of its kind.
Also going under the hammer Wednesday was the “Red Cross” diamond, a 205.1-carat fancy yellow stone, which fetched nearly 14.2 million francs, double the pre-sale estimate. The diamond was cut from a rough stone unearthed from South Africa's Griqualand mines in the early 20th century, and went up for auction for the first time in 1918.
Fawcett testified to a “huge amount of interest” in the Red Cross diamond, saying that an unspecified “7-figure sum” from the proceeds of the sale to an unspecified private buyer would be donated to the international Red Cross Movement, the Geneva-based humanitarian aid group.
-
Singapore court jails Indian-Malaysian for trying to bribe cop after accident
Krishna, a Malaysian national, was charged in court on February 16 for corruption. In addition, he was also convicted and sentenced for drunk driving and careless driving as a serious offender.
-
US man dies while burying woman he strangled
An American man died of a "cardiac event" i60-year-old Joseph McKinnon'sis backyard in South Carolina while burying a woman he strangled, local authorities said. Officials responded to reports of an unresponsive man in the town of Trenton and found 60-year-old Joseph McKinnon dead, Edgefield County Sheriff Jody Rowland and County Coroner David Burnett said in a statement carried by local media Tuesday. Evidence and witness statements indicated that McKinnon attacked Dent in their home.
-
New cabinet 'without any Rajapaksa' to be appointed this week: Lanka's President
Amid the escalating political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapksa on Wednesday addressed the nation and said he was working with all party leaders to establish a new government in the country. He said a new prime minister will be appointed within a week, according to local media. "I am going to appoint the prime minister and the cabinet that has the trust of the people," he said in a televised address.
-
Watch: Pakistan PM Shehbaz meets brother Nawaz Sharif in London
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met to meet his elder brother and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, the party tweeted on Wednesday. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on PML-N leader Mohammad Nawaz Sharif in London,” the party tweeted sharing a video of both leaders' meeting. A politician and the daughter of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, also tweeted a picture of the Sharif brother the caption, “Mashallah”.
-
Sri Lanka's President to make televised statement today amid crisis: Report
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will address the country on Wednesday at 9pm local time, news agency Bloomberg reported citing his spokesman Sudewa Hettiarachchi. The subject of the address - which will be televised in the crisis-hit island nation - is unclear.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics