e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / World News / Egypt court backs niqab ban on Cairo University staff

Egypt court backs niqab ban on Cairo University staff

The decision taken by the Supreme Administrative Court last week rejected appeals against a 2016 lower court verdict banning the niqab on grounds that it impeded interaction between students and teachers.

world Updated: Jan 27, 2020 21:26 IST

Cairo
Female academic staff at Cairo University have been banned from wearing the niqab according to a judgement passed by a top Egyptian court.
Female academic staff at Cairo University have been banned from wearing the niqab according to a judgement passed by a top Egyptian court. (Facebook/cu.edu.eg)
         

A top Egyptian court has ruled in favour of banning female academic staff at Cairo University from wearing the Muslim face veil, known as the niqab, lawyer Ahmed Mahran said Monday.

The decision taken by the Supreme Administrative Court last week rejected appeals against a 2016 lower court verdict banning the niqab on grounds that it impeded interaction between students and teachers.

The ban on the niqab, which covers the entire face except for the eyes, has often sparked fierce debate on religious freedoms.

“The ruling is final and not subject to appeal,” said Mahran, who represented 80 women in challenging the 2016 ruling.

Most Muslim women in Egypt wear the headscarf, or hijab, which covers the hair but not the face. The niqab is largely worn by women of ultra-conservative backgrounds.

The ban was introduced in 2015 by a previous head of Cairo University, two years after the 2013 military ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi.

Mahran said the decision was issued for “political reasons” at the time.

“But it never came into effect. I do not expect it to be applied now,” he added.

Cairo University is one of Egypt’s oldest higher education institutions.

Its current head, Mohamed Othman Elkhosht, quoted by local media, said his institution respected decisions taken by the judiciary but did not specify if the ban would be enforced.

tags
top news
Indians remain stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan as govt preps to evacuate them
Indians remain stuck in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan as govt preps to evacuate them
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘Killed lots of them’: Taliban says mystery crash in Afghanistan was US aircraft
‘Killed lots of them’: Taliban says mystery crash in Afghanistan was US aircraft
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news