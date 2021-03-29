Home / World News / Egypt orders 8 arrests over last week's fatal train crash: Report
world news

Egypt orders 8 arrests over last week's fatal train crash: Report

"The prosecutor general ordered that the two drivers... their two assistants, the guard of a traffic control tower, the head of traffic control in Assiut and two other guards ... be remanded in custody," a statement from the prosecutor said.
AFP | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 29, 2021 04:00 PM IST
Most of those injured in Friday's crash, that occurred in the Tahta district of the southern Sohag province, suffered fractures.(AFP Photo)

Egypt has ordered the arrest of eight people over a collision between two trains that killed 18 people last week, the prosecutor's office said Monday.

"The prosecutor general ordered that the two drivers... their two assistants, the guard of a traffic control tower, the head of traffic control in Assiut and two other guards ... be remanded in custody," a statement from the prosecutor said.

The statement put the death toll from Friday's crash at 18, down from 19 cited by Health Minister Hala Zayed on Saturday, and an initially reported 32.

The prosecutor's statement said 200 were wounded, up from 185 cited by the health minister.

Most of those injured in Friday's crash, that occurred in the Tahta district of the southern Sohag province, suffered fractures.

Surveillance camera footage seen by AFP showed a speeding train barrelling into another, sending a carriage hurtling into the air in a cloud of dust.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has pledged tough punishment for those responsible for the crash, the latest in a series of rail accidents.

Such incidents are generally attributed to poor infrastructure and maintenance.

One of the deadliest Egyptian train crashes came in 2002, when 373 people died as a fire ripped through a crowded train south of Cairo.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Is this patriot enough’? US army veteran shows battle scars to call out hate

Hundreds evacuated after fire breaks out at Indonesian oil refinery

ICU cases creep toward new peak in French coronavirus surge

A statement by Nike, H&M on Uighurs. One year later, a backlash by Beijing
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
egypt
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP