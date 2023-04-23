Malala Yousafzai shares adorable Eid pic with husband Asser Malik

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai treated her followers with an adorable picture of her with her husband Asser Malik on the festival of Eid on Sunday. “One more Eid photo,” Malala captioned the image, featuring the couple in traditional attire as the two smiled for the picture, shared across their social media profiles.

Malala Yousafzai and her husband Asser Malik.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Malala slayed in a full-sleeve, colourful floral A-line kurta set, Asser chose a more sombre look in a monochromatic kurta salwar, topped a black coat to finish his outfit.

Healso shared a different photo of the couple from the occasion and sent Eid wishes to everyone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple got married in November, 2021 in a small ceremony in central England’s Birmingham. Malala, the education activist from Pakistan, who sustained a Taliban attack in 2012, had announced her wedding to Asser, sharing glimpses of the ceremony.

Asser, who hails from Pakistan’s Lahore, is working in the sports industry, his LinkedIn reads. He describes himself as “a general manager high performance at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)” on his profile.

Meanwhile, Malala, who is the youngest Nobel Prize laureate yet, has been recently awarded an honorary fellowship by Oxford University's Linacre College, making her the first Pakistani to do so. Malala was shot while returning home from school in Pakistan’s Swat Valley in 2012.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON