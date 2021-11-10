Who is Asser Malik, the man who married Malala Yousafzai?

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai announced late on Tuesday that she got married in a small ceremony in central England’s Birmingham. The 24-year-old female education activist from Pakistan, who was shot by the Taliban in 2012, said she tied the knot with Asser Malik “to be partners for life”.

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead,” Yousafzai wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Also Read| Malala Yousafzai, activist and Nobel laureate, gets married in Birmingham

Several prominent personalities including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chelsea Clinton, Priyanka Chopra congratulated the Nobel laureate on her nikah.

Who is Asser Malik?

Asser Malik has been working in the sports industry. According to his LinkedIn profile, Malik is a ‘General Manager High Performance’ at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Malik is a graduate in economics and political science from the Lahore University of Management Sciences. He has also worked with brands such as Coca Cola and FrieslandCampina.

For how long Malala and Asser have known each other?

According to a report by Hollywood Life, Malala and Asser have been private about their relationship on Instagram. The report, however, said the couple have known each other since 2019.

In an Instagram post on June 23, 2019, Asser Malik posted a group photo of him along with Malala, former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis and others at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.