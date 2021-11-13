Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Eight big cats test Covid-19 positive in US zoo: Report
world news

Eight big cats test Covid-19 positive in US zoo: Report

The zoo has been vaccinating its animals with an animal-specific vaccine for more than a month against the disease that has wreaked havoc on the global human population.
The risk of animals spreading the coronavirus to humans is low, but people have been documented spreading the virus to animals across the world. (File Photo / REUTERS)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 06:55 AM IST
ANI |

Days after a pet dog in the UK tested positive for Covid-19, now eight big cats in a zoo in the United States detected positive for coronavirus.

Citing St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Hill reported that the infected cats include two African lions, two snow leopards, an Amur tiger, a puma, and two jaguars. These animals had mild symptoms, although some had a cough and nasal discharge.

Apart from them, none of the other 12,000 animals in the St. Louis Zoo have tested positive, the local newspaper reported. The staff has not traced the source of the infection among the cats.

The zoo has been vaccinating its animals with an animal-specific vaccine for more than a month against the disease that has wreaked havoc on the global human population, The Hill reported.

In September, six big cats tested positive for the coronavirus at the Smithsonian National Zoo.

According to the CDC, the risk of animals spreading the coronavirus to humans is low, but people have been documented spreading the virus to animals across the world, according to The Hill.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jaguar puma coronavirus covid-19 symptom
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chinese embassy pushes US businesses to oppose anti-China bills: Report

Vries, who went to space with Shatner aboard Blue Origin, dies in plane crash

Pakistan to mull transportation of Indian wheat to Afghanistan, says PM Imran Khan

UK imposes export bar on gold ornament from Tipu Sultan throne
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP