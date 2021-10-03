Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Eight people die in plane crash in Northern Italy
world news

Eight people die in plane crash in Northern Italy

Published on Oct 03, 2021 11:57 PM IST
Italy's flight safety agency launched an investigation of the accident. (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Eight people have died in a small private plane's crash in Italy's northern town of San Donato Milanese, the Lombardy regional emergency medical service (Areu) said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the plane crashed into an uninhabited building that was under reconstruction on Saturday. According to witnesses, the plane's engine was engulfed in flames and it came crashing straight down. The crash caused a fire in the building that was put out by the Lombardy fire service. A fire service spokesperson said that they had retrieved one body.

Areu said that the plane's two pilots and six passengers, including one child, have died.

The country's flight safety agency launched an investigation of the accident, which involved a single-engine Pilatus PC-12 plane that departed from Milan Linate Airport to Sardinia.

The RaiNews24 broadcaster reported that the plane was piloted by a Romanian citizen, while one of the passengers was a French national.

italy airplane crash
